San Jacinto opening first Presbyterian mission house this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Presbyterian Church is inviting the local community for a come and go open house for Murray’s House in San Jacinto this weekend.

The event will happen this Sunday, at 12:30 p.m.on Southwest 6th Street.

There will be 575 pizza and other refreshments.

The church was able to purchase and renovate the space thanks to donors to their current capital campaign.

The goal is to enable more ministry by providing a great space for gathering, learning, playing basketball, and more.

