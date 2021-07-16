Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

San Jacinto opening first Presbyterian mission house this weekend

Murray's House
Murray's House(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Presbyterian Church is inviting the local community for a come and go open house for Murray’s House in San Jacinto this weekend.

The event will happen this Sunday, at 12:30 p.m.on Southwest 6th Street.

There will be 575 pizza and other refreshments.

The church was able to purchase and renovate the space thanks to donors to their current capital campaign.

The goal is to enable more ministry by providing a great space for gathering, learning, playing basketball, and more.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Amarillo Parks and Rec is asking for your input on how assets for Amarillo parks are funded and...
Amarillo Parks and Rec possibly shutting down high risk assets in some city parks
Christian King, convicted by Randall County jury for aggravated assault charges
Randall County jury convicts member of Aryan Circle for aggravated assault charges
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody was stripped of his title as speaker pro tem after breaking quorum...
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody stripped of leadership position in Texas House after leaving state with Democrats

Latest News

4th Avenue in Canyon is closed from Russell Long Boulevard to I-27. (Source: Gray TV)
Canyon’s 4th Ave closed from Russell Long to I-27 due to downed power lines
North Heights Clean-up
North Heights hosting Summer Clean-up this weekend
wic
Amarillo W.I.C. program changes to try spread awareness of nutrition
The judge sentenced 29-year-old Deziree Lujan to 34 months in federal prison today after she...
Amarillo woman sentenced for harassing, intimidating sex trafficking victim