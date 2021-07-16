Registration underway for Texas Panhandle War Memorial’s Center for Brain Health seminar

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial’s third Center for Brain Health/Brain Performance Institute seminar will take place this fall.

Registration is open for the seminar, and there are only 25 available seats.

The eight-hour seminar will take place on September 21 from 8:00 a.m. until Noon and September 22 from 8:00 a.m. until Noon.

The event will take place at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial located at 4111 South Georgia, and breakfast will be served both mornings.

There is no fee for the event.

Preferential seating will be given to veterans and their spouses, and then first responders and their spouses.

The Strategic Memory Advances Reasoning Training seminar will focus on strategies to increase mental productivity, efficiency and clarity.

To make your reservation, call (806) 350-8387.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.