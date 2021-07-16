Randall County jury convicts member of Aryan Circle for aggravated assault charges

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County District Attorney says a member of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist street gang, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for assault and possession charges.

On Thursday, Christian King was sentenced on two convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

After a four-day jury trial, the jury returned verdicts for 30 year sentences for each conviction, according to the DA.

Officials said the convictions resulted from an altercation which occurred at a motel near Interstate 27 and Georgia Street.

King was previously convicted on two felonies and is part of the Aryan Circle, according to officials.

The jury found that King used or exhibited a deadly weapon during the aggravated assault, which means he will not be eligible for parole until he has served 15 years of his 30 year sentence.

