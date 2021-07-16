Viewers Choice Awards
Potter and Randall county fire departments purchase new equipment that will help with water supply

new fire equipment
new fire equipment(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After receiving approval from the Commissioners’ Court on Monday, the Potter County Fire Department has ordered two new vehicles.

One is a Fire Command Vehicle, which is used by the Chief to respond to firefighting incidents.

“We run our Command Vehicles for five years and then we try to replace them, because they’re usually in bad shape after,” said Richard Lake, chief of Potter County Fire Department.

The other vehicle will be replacing a 28 years old Structure Fire Truck, used to assist in fighting wildfires by providing firefighters with access to water.

“We have a need in the rural area to bring our own water so, we try to keep our trucks updated, efficient and that way we’re able to provide a better water supply a little faster,” said Chief Lake.

The new equipment is part of the budget and will be funded by the County Assistant District Fund or CAD.

Although the current vehicles are operable, Chief Lake says, they have started to show signs of needing replacements.

The Randall County Fire Department has also been upgrading.

The fire department recently purchased a Water Tender, which will increase their ability to transfer water to rural areas.

“Sometimes we would have to send trucks back quicker to get more water so, it delays that firefighting effort,” said Troy Ducheneux, Randall County Fire marshall. “This allows us to have more water on hand.”

Randall County also says it could provide county residents with lower insurance rates if firefighters have better ability to serve them.

Both departments say they could be buying more equipment before the year ends.

