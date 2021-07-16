Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

One-mile run planned to honor Sgt. killed in Levelland SWAT standoff

LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July 15, 2021(Facebook)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A one-mile run is being organized to honor LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett on Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

A group will meet at 10th Street and Ave. G in Lubbock for parking.

The organizer, Charlee Jennings, says everyone is welcome to walk, run, sprint, or even push a stroller to honor a fallen hero.

Running 4 Heroes will also be holding a run in Florida to honor Sgt. Bartlett as well.

The run will start at Avenue G and Main Street in Lubbock. The group will run two laps around the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a one-vehicle rollover on US Highway 287.
6 injured, including 4 children, after vehicle rollover in Armstrong County
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Criminal Complaint: FBI arrests Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol on January 6
Screenshot identifying all the Munns
Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6
Jesus Luis Angel Lujan-Blanco
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony sexual abuse of a child
Amarillo Parks and Rec is asking for your input on how assets for Amarillo parks are funded and...
Amarillo Parks and Rec possibly shutting down high risk assets in some city parks

Latest News

LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
WATCH: LSO SWAT Commander killed, 4 others injured as standoff continues in Levelland
Gary and Debie Myers did not plan on moving here, but as it happens, they now call this home.
‘It was out of the blue’: Doppler Dave shares how Potter County Sheriff’s Department gets new volunteer Chaplain
Eastern New Mexico University announced today that Dr. Paul Weir has been appointed as Director...
University of New Mexico appointed new Director of athletics
Active pattern continues...
Active pattern continues...