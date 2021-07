AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A North Heights summer clean-up event will be held tomorrow, July 17.

Volunteers will meet at bones hooks park and 9:00 a.m. and the clean-up will last until 10:30 a.m.

They ask volunteers to dress ready to walk in the open spaces and pick-up trash.

They say gloves, boots and trash bags will help.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.