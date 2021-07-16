Viewers Choice Awards
Luke Kane and Tate Allred win qualifier at 69th Annual Budweiser Partnership, team score 138

Championship Flight tees off Friday at Ross Rogers Course
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 69th Annual Budweiser Partnership Championship Flight Qualifier teed off on Thursday, July 15 at the Ross Rogers Course. 26 teams looked to make the 16-seed Championship Flight Bracket.

”On behalf of Dean and Shawn Morrison and our staff here at Ross Rogers we want to thank each one of you for playing in the 69th Annual Budweiser Partnership. Good luck to each of you today and play well,” said George Priolo, Ross Rogers GM of golf operations.

Teams of two partnered together of the low ball, low total scoring. 16 teams landed a spot in the Championship Flight, while the next eight found a spot in the Presidents Flight and the last two teams didn’t make the cut. The defending champion Kelting father-son duo put up a good total score of 144 on the Mustang Course, but it was Luke Kane and Tate Allred with the winning total at 138.

