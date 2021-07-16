‘It was out of the blue’: Doppler Dave shares how Potter County Sheriff’s Department gets new volunteer Chaplain

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some may call it blind luck or serendipity, but the Potter County Sheriff’s Department is unexpectedly benefiting from a situation that was never planned.

Gary and Debie Myers did not plan on moving here, but as it happens, they now call this home.

““I would say it was a stroke of luck and an act of God. We were living back east and my parents live in Arizona and we have some family in Colorado and we wanted to be centrally located when we retired and so, we drove through the area and I said ‘Hey Honey, Look on Zillow and see what houses are for sale in the area and let’s take a look.’ We passed through Amarillo, went to Bushland and we found a house we liked, drove through the neighborhood and we said this would be a great place to live.” said Gary Myers, volunteering service as Potter County Chaplain.

Gary has had a long career in law enforcement including many years on the police force in southern California, and he owns a special piece of memorabilia.

“It was my old police cruiser in California, this very car in Southern California. When I left there and went to New Mexico, I went and asked the department if I could purchase a car to do specialty Chaplain work, something different than patrol and they believed in the mission and said come on back, bring a check in and you could pick whatever car you want. So, I walked down the line and saw it was the cruiser that I actually drove and I had to have it,” said Gary.

Gary’s chance landing here has brought an unexpected blessing to the staff at the Potter County Sheriff’s office as he now volunteers his time and services to the department.

“I was doing some chaplaincy work for the fire and rescue and the sheriff’s office back in Northern Virginia and I wanted to continue to serve the community, and law enforcement folks, and EMS folks they’re all my brothers. I just really feel for what they do, so I reached out to the Potter County Sheriff and I said ‘Listen, can you use anybody who has done what I’ve done in the past?’, and he said sure” said Gary.

“It was out of the blue!” said Sheriff Thomas, Potter County Sheriff. “It’s been a blessing. He just came in one day and introduced himself and said ‘I want to be your volunteer Chaplain’ and we jumped on the opportunity. If one of the deputies has an issue person wise and wants to talk to somebody, that’s what he is there for. He is a retired law enforcement guy, so he knows what we go through. It has been a good deal and it’s been a benefit for us and we’ve used him several times already, so it’s great for the officers.”

As Chaplain Gary supports the department, he and his nostalgic vehicle are also becoming novel attractions in and around our community.

“They love the car. When we go to cruise-ins, it’s absolutely different. You know hot rod police Chaplain guy you know and that’s neat. People driving down the street they do double takes or they’ll pull their cameras out and take video or wave and it’s neat. The kids love to get in it and play around, and that’s fun too. It’s positive, you know,” said Gary.

As Gary explained just by an act of God and some luck, our Potter County Sheriff’s Office gets a brand new Chaplain that will be an asset and a resource. Now that’s some good news.

