Hours later investigation underway in Levelland SWAT standoff

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 12 hours later, the dust has settled on a SWAT standoff in Levelland with an investigation now underway.

10th Street and Ave. L is still blocked off and a day later residents are being asked to avoid the area where Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett was killed in the line of duty. Neighbors were asked the leave their homes, and Covenant Hospital in Levelland was placed on lockdown.

Late Thursday night, 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira was treated for his injuries at a Lubbock hospital after he was captured following an hours-long standoff with at least eight different law enforcement agencies. He could face charges of capital murder. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

Omar Soto-Chavira, 22
Omar Soto-Chavira, 22(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)

According to law enforcement, State Troopers had already had an encounter with Soto-Chavira earlier that day . A State Trooper reported trying to be baited by the suspect during a traffic stop. It wasn’t until later that afternoon a neighbor called and said Soto-Chavira had a gun and was acting strange.

Previous coverage and a timeline of events in the hours-long standoff can be found here: Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

As of Friday morning, Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson is in stable but critical condition. Three other officers were treated for their injuries at the hospital and released.

We’re told Texas Rangers are heading the investigation, but it’s unclear how long law enforcement will be posted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

