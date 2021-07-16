Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama medical helicopter pilot was released from the hospital Friday after a 187-day stay in the COVID unit.

WBRC reports Ricky Hamm was on an intense breathing device for 147 of those days. He said Friday, “I’m getting better every minute.”

Hamm flies helicopters for Survival Flight, an emergency medical transportation company.

He said more than six months ago he got the first shot of the Moderna vaccine on a Tuesday, got sick on a Wednesday and was in the hospital by Sunday. He said he does not blame the vaccine.

Four other co-workers also tested positive for COVID-19. Three of them, including Hamm, had been vaccinated. The four co-workers were back to work within two weeks, Hamm was in the hospital for more than six months.

Family members stayed with Hamm in 24 hour shifts. He said he has a phobia of hospitals, and he thanks his wife, family and the Lord for getting him through.

Hamm said he doesn’t remember the first four months after getting sick and being in the hospital. His wife said he finally became aware and got involved with his treatment and recovery in the “fourth quarter” and things started improving.

She said Hamm is a “guy’s guy” who loves his family and staying at home. She said part of his recovery and journey is because he’s a “stubborn child of God.”

She and Hamm said people should get the COVID-19 vaccine. Hamm said he will get it when he is able.

He and his family got an escort home from area police officers and emergency management agency personnel - friends who were there to congratulate him and happy to celebrate his homecoming.

Hamm said the first things he will do when he gets home are tour his new house, which he’s never seen, and visit his cows.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Amarillo Parks and Rec is asking for your input on how assets for Amarillo parks are funded and...
Amarillo Parks and Rec possibly shutting down high risk assets in some city parks
Christian King, convicted by Randall County jury for aggravated assault charges
Randall County jury convicts member of Aryan Circle for aggravated assault charges
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody was stripped of his title as speaker pro tem after breaking quorum...
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody stripped of leadership position in Texas House after leaving state with Democrats

Latest News

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos, Nigeria,...
CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas
4th Avenue in Canyon is closed from Russell Long Boulevard to I-27. (Source: Gray TV)
Canyon’s 4th Ave closed from Russell Long to I-27 due to downed power lines
North Heights Clean-up
North Heights hosting Summer Clean-up this weekend
Murray's House
San Jacinto opening first Presbyterian mission house this weekend