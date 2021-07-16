Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott: Sgt. Bartlett’s death ‘heartbreaking reminder’ of law enforcement sacrifices

A crowd gathered in preparation to receive Sgt. Josh Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff's...
A crowd gathered in preparation to receive Sgt. Josh Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT. He was killed in a standoff in Levelland on July 15, 2021.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott said Friday the death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett is a “heartbreaking reminder” of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day.

Sgt. Bartlett was killed in the line of duty Thursday during an hours-long standoff in Levelland. Levelland Police Officer Shawn Wilson is in stable but critical condition. Three other officers have since been treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

Latest coverage: Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Sgt. Josh Bartlett as the state of Texas mourns his tragic death. Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe, and Sgt. Bartlett’s murder is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices faced by law enforcement every day. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to pray for the family and friends of Sgt. Bartlett as they mourn his death, and we also pray for the other three law enforcement officers who were injured in the line of duty,” Governor Abbott said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Amarillo Parks and Rec is asking for your input on how assets for Amarillo parks are funded and...
Amarillo Parks and Rec possibly shutting down high risk assets in some city parks
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody was stripped of his title as speaker pro tem after breaking quorum...
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody stripped of leadership position in Texas House after leaving state with Democrats

Latest News

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial
Registration underway for Texas Panhandle War Memorial’s Center for Brain Health seminar
LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
Vista Bank account set up to assist Family of Sgt. Josh Bartlett
KFDA
VIDEO: Randall County jury convicts member of Aryan Circle for aggravated assault charges
Christian King, convicted by Randall County jury for aggravated assault charges
Randall County jury convicts member of Aryan Circle for aggravated assault charges