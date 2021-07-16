Clovis man convicted for 5th DWI

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Jury has convicted a Clovis man to two years for driving under the influence while intoxicated.

On July 14, 37-year-old Carlos Lopez was found guilty by a jury, for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor-5th offense, a fourth-degree felony and open container, a traffic penalty.

On January 29, Lopez was driving a vehicle and parked in his girlfriend’s driveway.

Officers arrived after a neighbor called and continued to completed the DWI investigation, resulting in taking Lopez into custody for being impaired.

Mr. Lopez gave a breath sample resulting in of .11 percent and .10 percent.

The Jury sentenced Lopez to two years in the Department of Corrections followed by six months of supervised probation and one year of parole.

Lopez will be required to have an ignition interlock installed on any vehicle that he drives for the remainder of his life.

