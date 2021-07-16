Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Amarillo Parks and Rec is asking for your input on how assets for Amarillo parks are funded and...
Amarillo Parks and Rec possibly shutting down high risk assets in some city parks
Christian King, convicted by Randall County jury for aggravated assault charges
Randall County jury convicts member of Aryan Circle for aggravated assault charges
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody was stripped of his title as speaker pro tem after breaking quorum...
El Paso Democrat Joe Moody stripped of leadership position in Texas House after leaving state with Democrats

Latest News

Ricky Hamm leaves UAB's COVID unit after 187 days
‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit
4th Avenue in Canyon is closed from Russell Long Boulevard to I-27. (Source: Gray TV)
Canyon’s 4th Ave closed from Russell Long to I-27 due to downed power lines
North Heights Clean-up
North Heights hosting Summer Clean-up this weekend
Murray's House
San Jacinto opening first Presbyterian mission house this weekend