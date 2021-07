CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - 4th Avenue in Canyon is closed from Russell Long Boulevard to I-27.

The Canyon Police Department says this is due to two downed power lines.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to reduce traffic.

