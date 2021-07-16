Bombers set to face Chicago Crunch in MASL 2 semifinal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The FC Amarillo Bombers have been playoff bound since before the regular season started after securing the win at one of three tournaments, and now postseason weekend is here starting with the MASL 2 semifinal on Saturday, July 17.

FC Amarillo finished the regular season with an overall record of (6-5). This weekend they’ll be up against the No. 2-seed, the Cleveland Crunch. The Bombers and Crunch square off for the first time this season. Amarillo Head Coach Chad Webb believes his team is prepared, especially since they have treated every game like a playoff match.

”I think even though we’ve made the playoffs, we haven’t taken a game off,” said Webb. “We try to field the best team we can, and the boys play as hard as they can and try to learn new things and implement new things. We try to win every time we play but, yes, there is a little bit of a different feel knowing that it’s either a championship or a loss. It’s going to happen this weekend.”

The Cleveland Crunch and FC Amarillo Bombers kickoff the semifinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Hartman Arena in Kansas. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday.

