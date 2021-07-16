Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo W.I.C. program changes to try spread awareness of nutrition

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program, known as “W.I.C.”, helps pregnant women, new mothers and young children learn about nutrition to stay healthy.

The program offers nutrition education and counseling, nutritious foods and help accessing health care to low-income women, infants and children.

They also provide breastfeeding classes and consultations.

The program also refers clients to various health and social services.

Due to COVID-19, the program has seen a 20 percent drop in active participants in the program.

They have decided to start a multimedia Outreach Campaign to raise awareness in the community of the important resources the W.I.C. program offers.

Margaret Payton, M.B.A., R.D., the Amarillo W.I.C. Director, says they have started to see a small uptake of participants, but they would like to continue to see more.

“That does affect the health outcomes of the individuals and our community and we want a healthy community and a healthy youth. And we really want to make sure everyone is aware and gets back into the routine of coming to W.I.C. and making their W.I.C. appointment,” says Payton.

The Outreach Campaign is not the only thing currently being done with the W.I.C. program.

Jerry Danforth, Facilities Director, says there are some new changes coming to the facility.

He says sidewalks will be put in around the parking lot, all of the asphalt will be taken up and new six-inch concrete will be poured and a security fence will go around the lot.

Danforth says there are many benefits to this new project.

“What we’re building here is something that will last the lifetime of the building instead of having to do repairs annually or having to work on it periodically. As well as allow her to stage for farmers markets and different events that she would have here as well as control freight and parking inside the parking lot during business hours,” says Danforth.

He also says he believes this will give the customers a better customer experience.

The award of the contract will occur next week and construction will begin shortly after.

Danforth says construction is set to be completed by the end of September.

For more information on the Amarillo W.I.C. program, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

