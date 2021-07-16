Amarillo Rush 06G advance to National Cup Finals in Denver

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Rush ’06 girls team is making history for panhandle youth soccer, advancing to the National Cup Finals in Denver for the organization’s first time. The Amarillo Rush are one of three teams from Texas competing in the U15 division.

“My goal is to win and prove to ourselves more than anything that we can make it this far and we can compete at a higher level,” said Amarillo Rush 06G outside winger Lilly Cook.

“I’m super excited and I think that we’re all going to represent Amarillo well and hopefully we bring home the win,” said Amarillo Rush 06G center midfielder Melanie Lujan.

Amarillo Bombers professional players Conrod Goulbourne and John Cox, an Amarillo alum, coach the team. They bring a lot of experience to the Amarillo Rush program.

“I love teaching the game of soccer to these girls,” said Goulbourne. “They’re picking it up pretty well and honestly they’ve made me proud so far.”

“More than anything it’s the work ethic for these girls,” said Cox. “They’re constantly asking how I can get better. What can I do. As a coach that’s all you can ask for.”

The Amarillo Rush will be up against 17 other teams in Denver, and they’ll rely on their chemistry, trust and instincts to bring home the title.

“I do think the bond the team has helps us go the extra mile,” said Cook. “The friendships that come out of it.”

“We’re going to be playing against the best in the country,” said Cox. “Just an opportunity to show what we can do in Amarillo.”

The Amarillo Rush 06G kick off the National Cup Finals on Friday, July 16 in Denver at 11:30 a.m. CT. To donate to the Amarillo Rush team, contact Tamara Steph at 806-433-5154.

