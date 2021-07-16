Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo gas price increase will lead to economic growth through oil production

The highest recorded gas price average was on this day thirteen years ago at S3.99 per gallon.
On this day 13 years ago the highest average gas price was recorded.
On this day 13 years ago the highest average gas price was recorded.(kfda)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to gasbuddy.com, gasoline was at the highest average price recorded on this day 13 years ago in Amarillo at $3.99

For the price of gas steadily increasing here it is is due to an increase in demand without enough supply.

“Unfortunately, the reason why prices are going up is because demand has surged in the last six months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at gasbuddy.com. “The US oil productions remains two million barrels a day lower than where it was pre-COVID.”

With the great demand, oil companies are now able to produce more oil positively impacting our economy coming out of the pandemic.

“Now with the oil having gone up it encourages people to drill more wells,” said Judy Stark, president of the Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association. “With the increase in production, then you’ve got increase in jobs and increase of local economies no matter where they’re at.”

Reduced travel during the lockdown caused many oil companies cut exploration with one one rig actively working in the Panhandle.

Now there is seven active rigs and with the constant demand for oil, the price for it increased alongside gas prices.

Local economic experts don’t think this will be a temporary phase.

“This should signify a new round of economic growth, which again is not a simple summer seasonal driving season sort of thing,” said Karl Ingham, economist for the Texas line of energy producers. “This will hopefully be a sustained period of economic expansion.”

De Haan expects gas prices to slightly increase but believes the price will drop at the end of July or early August.

