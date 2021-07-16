‘Almost one a day’: Amarillo officials see 18% increase in dumpster fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trash and dumpster fires have risen 18% in the past year, equaling about one fire every day, according to the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office.

“We had 361 in one calendar year, that’s almost one a day,” said Amarillo Fire Marshall, Jacob Diaz.

What may seem like a small trash fire to some is extremely dangerous and could even result in a felony charge, according to the fire marshal’s office

“Unfortunately what seemingly starts out as small fires, expand into fences (and) building sheds,” explained Diaz. “We also have had some homes and vehicles that were started on fire as a result of, initially, a small outdoor fire. Dumpsters and trash are normally right at the property line, so if it’s a small fire it will spread to the fence, then the shed and sometimes a detached garage.”

On Tuesday, a trash fire set by an unknown suspect burnt two acres of someone else’s land.

Another recent fire killed a person’s pet.

While some of these fires are caused by dumping coals or an accidental cigarette butt, investigators are finding they are oftentimes set intentionally.

Destroying property as a result of these fires will result in a felony charge.

“The range of the criminal offense could be as simple as a Class A misdemeanor, and based on the monetary amount of damage it could result in a felony offense,” explained Diaz. “You [could] burn a house as a result of these types of fires, or sometimes families lose their pets...it’s definitely not a victimless crime.”

If caught you may also faces fines from the City of Amarillo.

“You also will be charged with the associated fees for recovery and cleanup, which includes equipment, time, personnel and that kind of stuff,” said Diaz. “So it could get pretty costly.”

Fire Marshal Diaz adds that burning mattresses and plastic produces toxic smoke, releasing harmful chemicals into the air.

“The smoke is definitely toxic and there’s no way to control where it goes, the wind is going to dictate that,” he explained. “It may go into a neighboring property, it may hurt somebody in the area. There has been times an innocent bystander tries to help put out the fire and get a minor burn or smoke inhalation. The smoke is definitely a major concern.”

As numbers continue rising, The Fire Marshal’s Office is developing new ways to investigate these fires.

“We are looking at different ways to target and approach these incidents because they continue to increase,” said Diaz. “[We are] trying to be more present, but unfortunately it’s not one specific part of town, it’s really all over the entire town so it’s hard to target a certain area.”

Fire Marshal Diaz adds that if an accidental fire is started, to still call the Fire Marshal’s Office. Those that cause accidental dumpster or trash fires will not be prosecuted.

The Fire Marshal’s Office also asks that if a person does have a large amounts of trash, rather than leaving it in an ally way or near a dumpster, to please contact the Amarillo Public Works Office at (806) 378-9337.

Amarillo Public Works will collect large trash items within days of calling.

