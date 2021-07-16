Viewers Choice Awards
On again, off again rain chances

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lingering showers and storms continue to work their way through the area early this morning, however chances will dwindle for our Friday. For today, we’ll expect mostly clear conditions, alongside calm winds and temperatures still just below normal, but a bit warmer than Thursday with a high of 90 degrees. Spotty chances of rain will return for Saturday with warmer highs, but we’ll begin to cool down and hopefully increase chances for moisture going into Sunday through Tuesday or so. After that, a drier pattern could set up.

