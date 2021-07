AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NAHL Entry Draft took place on Wednesday, July 14 and the Amarillo Wranglers selected 14 prospects to their inaugural roster. The Wranglers made their selections while attending a camp in Flagstaff, Arizona.

