United Family donates 21,312 rolls of toilet paper to High Plains Food Bank

Today, the United Family donated 21,312 rolls of toilet paper to the High Plains Food Bank.
Today, the United Family donated 21,312 rolls of toilet paper to the High Plains Food Bank.(HPFB)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the United Family donated 21,312 rolls of toilet paper to the High Plains Food Bank.

This donation is part of a larger donation of more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks across Texas and New Mexico.

As communities across the country saw toilet paper fly off shelves last year due to COVID-19, they were reminded of how important even the most basic necessities are for everyone.

The United Family is thankful for the opportunity to provide these unique donations to the food banks that continue doing incredible work throughout communities in both states.

Overall, the donation represents a value of approximately $90,000 and it will go to more than a dozen organizations.

