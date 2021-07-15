Portales Police: Teen wounded in shooting near Confer Park
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Police said a teen was wounded in a shooting near Confer Park in Portales late last night.
PPD said at about midnight a caller reported a reckless driver in the area of Confer Park. Before police made it to the scene, another caller reported a shooting in the area.
Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot injury.
He was transported to a hospital in Lubbock, and police say his condition is unknown at this time.
Those with information on the incident are asked to call PPD at (575) 356-4404.
