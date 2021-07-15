Viewers Choice Awards
Portales Police: Teen wounded in shooting near Confer Park

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Police said a teen was wounded in a shooting near Confer Park in Portales late last night.

PPD said at about midnight a caller reported a reckless driver in the area of Confer Park. Before police made it to the scene, another caller reported a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot injury.

He was transported to a hospital in Lubbock, and police say his condition is unknown at this time.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call PPD at (575) 356-4404.

At around midnight, July 15th, the Portales Police Department received a complaint on a reckless driver in the area of...

Posted by Portales Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

