Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet

The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The debate is over.

The “laugh out loud” face is officially the most popular emoji in the world.

Software maker Adobe surveyed more than 7,000 people across several countries and the LOL face ranked No. 1.

The “thumbs up” emoji came in second, followed by the “red heart” emoji.

Rounding out the Top 5 were the flirtatious “wink and kiss” and “sad face with a tear” emojis.

These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.
These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)

Adobe released the findings ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday.

Based on the report, 90% of emoji users believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half say emojis positively impact their mental health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a one-vehicle rollover on US Highway 287.
6 injured, including 4 children, after vehicle rollover in Armstrong County
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Criminal Complaint: FBI arrests Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol on January 6
Screenshot identifying all the Munns
Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6
Jesus Luis Angel Lujan-Blanco
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony sexual abuse of a child
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

FILE - This undated image provided by Blue Origin shows an illustration of the capsule that...
18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
The former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy convicted of planting drugs inside cars during...
Former Fla. deputy gets 12 years in prison for planting drugs
D'Town BBQ Cook-Off
D’Town BBQ Cook-Off to take place in Dumas