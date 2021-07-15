Viewers Choice Awards
Isolated Storms Possible Thursday

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Things are looking generally cooler across the area as we’ll see highs in the mid-80s, with calmer winds out of the southwest at only 10-15 mph. One of the main things we’ll be watching for not only today, but the next several days is isolated showers and thunderstorms possible around much of the area. As opposed to recent model runs, the chances for today look less organized, but places could still see heavy rains, strong winds, and some hail as well. Chances will continue all the way into next week, however some days look better than others.

