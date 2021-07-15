D’Town BBQ Cook-Off to take place in Dumas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The D’Town BBQ Cook-Off will take place this weekend in Dumas.

Teams from across the Texas Panhandle will compete by showing off their BBQ skills.

Cash prizes will be awarded at the end of the event on Saturday.

The event also includes music, food trucks and beer vendors.

The public is invited from noon to 9:00 p.m. and admission is $5 for ages 13 or older.

Judging will be 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

The cookoff takes place at Durrett McDade Park.

D'Town BBQ Cook-Off is getting close folks. Come out and enjoy some great music, food trucks, beer vendors and bouncy... Posted by Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce on Monday, July 12, 2021

