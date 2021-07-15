Viewers Choice Awards
D’Town BBQ Cook-Off to take place in Dumas

By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The D’Town BBQ Cook-Off will take place this weekend in Dumas.

Teams from across the Texas Panhandle will compete by showing off their BBQ skills.

Cash prizes will be awarded at the end of the event on Saturday.

The event also includes music, food trucks and beer vendors.

The public is invited from noon to 9:00 p.m. and admission is $5 for ages 13 or older.

Judging will be 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

The cookoff takes place at Durrett McDade Park.

