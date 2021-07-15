Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave’s Forecast Includes More Rain

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
For almost all of July so far temperatures have been below normal. With the extensive cloud cover in the area today, however, temps are even milder with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the area through this evening before ending late tonight. Afternoon highs will rise slightly back to near 90 tomorrow and Saturday, but rain chances will also be on the increase.

