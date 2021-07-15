City of Amarillo partners with organizations to get info on homeless to help serve their issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is partnering with the Continuum of Care to find out the number of homeless in our community and to understand their issues to better serve them.

“We can do interviews with our homeless to find out if COVID had an effect on this,” said Jason Riddlespurger. “Were you fleeing domestic violence, or do you know why is the issue of you out here homeless? If we can figure out what those answers are then we can start to tailor our programs to help those people to find out how we can stop that from happening in the future.”

Organizations in the continuum of care can study this data to find areas that are often looked over.

“There’s not services specific to those homeless youth ages 17 to 24,” said Sonja Glasco, Youth Shelter Administrator for the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle. “So, one of the agencies bills at Catholic charities is to develop some programs to address that specific population.”

The goals for both the city and these organizations is to further lower the homeless numbers before their next count in January.

Volunteers will be going around town gathering this data starting at 8:00 a.m. lasting until 10:00 at night.

