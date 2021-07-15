Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.(Wayne County Jail)
By Eddie Robertson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi police say an argument over Bible verses led to a fist fight that ended in the strangulation death of one man and a second-degree murder charge for another

The victim, 32-year-old Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, was pronounced dead at his home on Dogwood Extension where the fight occurred on the night of July 7, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

WDAM reported that the suspect, 41-year-old Samuel McDougle, surrendered to police later that night. His bond was set at $1 million.

Laffitte’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy, and the results were confirmed that he died of strangulation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a one-vehicle rollover on US Highway 287.
6 injured, including 4 children, after vehicle rollover in Armstrong County
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Criminal Complaint: FBI arrests Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol on January 6
Screenshot identifying all the Munns
Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6
Jesus Luis Angel Lujan-Blanco
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony sexual abuse of a child
Amarillo Parks and Rec is asking for your input on how assets for Amarillo parks are funded and...
Amarillo Parks and Rec possibly shutting down high risk assets in some city parks

Latest News

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
Active pattern continues...
Active pattern continues...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements
City of Amarillo partners with local organizations to get info on the homeless to help serve...
City of Amarillo partners with organizations to get info on homeless to help serve their issues