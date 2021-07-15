Amarillo’s Hope and Healing Place hosting camp for children who have lost a loved one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week, The Hope and Healing Place is holding its Hope Camp.

This camp is for children K-6 grade who have lost a loved one.

Hope Camp was started in 2014 and allows children to form relationships and bonds through various activities with other children that have endured a loss of a loved one.

The camp was held last year during COVID-19, but with smaller amounts of children broken into two sessions.

Laurie Howard, Community Relations Director, says this year feels back to normal.

“Everyone can see everyone’s faces we’re not covered by our masks. And a lot of times whenever you’re being greeted and in our environment that we’re in of providing hope it’s always nice to see that smile on someone’s face. So, I believe that being able to be mask free has been amazing,” says Howard.

Each year, the kids have a main project they work on for the week.

This year’s project is a break box.

Candice Kirkpatrick, Program Director, says this box gives children tools to deal with their grief.

“It will just help them in those moments that are high intensity maybe they got anxiety they have the high feelings of that grief in that moment, and they need to calm themselves down they’ll have some tool sin their toolbox to do that,” says Kirkpatrick.

The Hope and Healing Place says that when kids first arrive at camp, they can often be shy, but then something sparks them to just open up.

Jayleigh Nanez, a camper, says this camp has helped her and her emotions.

“Hope camp has really helped me because it’s been hard when my dad passed away and I feel like the Fall program and hope camp has helped me learn how to get through it. Like a lot of things that you can do and the little box that we’ve made it’s to help you with stress, your feelings and emotions,” says Nanez.

She also says that the camp does not force her to open up, but she can if she wants to.

“Hope camp doesn’t force you to say like what has happened to you they just help you get through it, like they tell you it is okay to cry or it’s okay to not be happy and you can feel whatever you need to, and they teach you how to express your feelings,” says Nanez.

This camp allows children to be with others who have gone through similar experiences, and it helps normalize their grief.

The Hope and Healing Place also offers free support groups that will begin in the Fall.

They offer Generations Family Support, Survivors of Suicide Loss and a Heartprints Pregnancy and Infant Loss support group.

To learn more information about these support groups and to sign up, click here.

On September 18, they will be holding a public event for the community to attend called Wings of Hope.

It is a butterfly release and allows for you to have a tangible way to remember your loved one and acknowledge the life they lived.

For details on the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.