‘He told me, ‘I have cancer’': Amarillo woman helps homeless man and his pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lala Lima says she always follows her gut and on Thursday it was no different.

She saw a homeless man with his two dogs and felt she needed to help him.

“I just said let me go get him some food, and when I went back that’s when he broke down and started crying,” said Lima. “He told me, ‘I have cancer, I don’t want to get help cause if I leave my dogs out here, I have a pitbull and he said, it’ll get killed.’”

Seeing how worried he was about his pets, she felt compelled to do something and with a post on Facebook she got the community involved.

In one day more than $1,000 have been raised to help with his treatment and also, spay and neuter his dogs.

“The population of animals in Amarillo that are neglected, you know, so many for not getting neuter, spay, not caring is ridiculous,” said Lima.

One of Lima’s passions has always been helping animals. She currently volunteers with Gracie’s Project, Panhandle Paws of Hope and other organizations.

“I help getting them into the rescues, I help getting them vaccinated,” said Lima. “I’m like, I would say, more of the small end but it is a bigger help.”

Cheryl Goswack at Gracie’s Project says people like Lala Lima lack in our area.

“We need more people like her; we need more people to help,” said Cheryl Goswack, volunteer at Gracie’s Project. “We have overwhelming support of our community and we appreciate that very much, but we’re always in need of fosters. We’re way over our capacity at this point and we can’t take anything else, we’re not taking anything but emergencies.”

Lima says one day she hopes to open her own shelter and encourages the community to get more involved.

