Amarillo Parks and Rec possibly shutting down high risk assets in some city parks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Rec is asking for your input on how assets for Amarillo parks are funded and what the future holds for them.

If Amarillo Parks and Recreation funding doesn’t improve, the department will be faced with the decision to shut down certain high risk assets in some city parks as it’s getting costly for the department to maintain some of the infrastructures.

Amarillo Parks and Rec is asking you to fill out an online survey, as those results will go to the City Council and will play a part in final budget decisions for the parks.

The parks department needs that funding to keep things like facilities up and running.

“You know, not only what do you care about, but how important is it, does it matter if some of what we have goes away. Based on that asset management plan, we know that it takes money to keeps these things running and going at the level, we don’t want to do anything half way. So, we’re trying to improve what we’re doing,” said John Ingerson, Amarillo Parks and Rec park board chair.

“The reality becomes, at what point do you take those high-risk assets off if you can’t support them. So, really, we are at a critical point where we’re asking our community to weigh in. Help us determine where we spend those dollars, help us figure out how we move forward as a department,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Amarillo Parks and Recreation.

Monday’s Community Solutions meeting brought in between 200 and 300 people from the community to tell the council and Amarillo Parks and Rec what they are wanting regarding city parks.

Amarillo Parks and Rec says overall they had a good and positive response from the public.

“I would ask for better baseball fields,” said Blake Kerley, Amarillo resident.

“I’d ask for like more fishing ponds and also better baseball fields because some of the baseball fields aren’t that good,” said Perry Williamson, Amarillo resident.

“I think they should invest into the youth a little more instead of the prison systems,” said Kerley.

“We are the future of Amarillo,” said Williamson.

Monday’s meeting plus the online survey will be what the council considers when deciding how Amarillo parks and recreation fits into an overall budget.

“Our asset management plan that was completed in 2019 stated that we needed somewhere between $3.3 and $3.8 million annually to maintain what we already have in terms of existing infrastructure. The last couple years we’ve had $100,000, so that leaves us about $3.2 million upside down on an annual basis. 2019 our high-risk assets were $14 million, we’re currently at $50 million and so we’re trying to figure out how we navigate that,” said Kashuba.

Kashuba says if the funding doesn’t improve, then they are going to have to make difficult decisions regarding some of Amarillo’s facilities.

Around 3,600 surveys have been completed, but they would like many more before the survey closes July 25.

Click here to take the online survey.

