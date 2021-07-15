Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Community Market seeing boom in vendors and customers.
By Penny Kmitt
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Organizers of the Amarillo Community Market say they’re experiencing one of their busiest seasons yet.

Community Market organizer and Center City of Amarillo Executive Director, Beth Duke, suggests the market’s earlier hours this year are having a positive impact.

“This year we tried something different, we opened at 8:00 a.m. to take advantage of the cooler summer mornings and we have had great success,” explained Duke. “We are averaging about 60 vendors and we have vendors who sell out every week. It’s proven popular and especially on the hot days, it’s really nice to get out of there before the afternoon heat. The mornings are beautiful.”

The Amarillo Community Market is seeing about 400-500 guests every week.

“A lot of people have their Saturday routines,” added Duke. “They like to get up and go to all the different farmers markets. By opening at 8:00 a.m., we know we’re getting a lot of the early birds.”

The market is also seeing many new vendors this year.

Duke says many of the new vendors developed skills while at home during the pandemic and are now ready to show them off.

“Last year we had to move it and due to pandemic we averaged about 40 to 45 vendors, but we’re averaging about 60 this year,” she said. “During the pandemic we had a lot of bakers, a lot of artists, who created things or learned how to make bread. Now they’re coming out to market and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Vendors include farmers, food trucks, welders, florists, jewelry makers and more.

“Last Sunday night, I made a pot roast dinner and everything except the potatoes I purchased at market! We had roasted squash, roasted carrots, hormone free beef, homemade bread,” explained Duke.

Bought everything except the potatoes at Amarillo Community Market - not shown - the perfect tomatoes & home-baked...

Posted by Beth Duke on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Duke adds that Amarillo Community Market market helps these local business owners test products, expand their brand and hopefully open their own store front over time.

“[The market] serves as economic development because some of these vendors go on to have store fronts. They set their goal to start marketing at community market and then they want to grow and grow,” she said.

The market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Sept. 11.

All markets will include live music and a free yoga or Zumba class.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

