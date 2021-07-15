Viewers Choice Awards
Active pattern continues...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It has been a wonderfully mild day today with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms in the area. Rain chances will continue through the evening hours with a few strong storms possible. Winds will stay light overnight with lows down in the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Friday will make it back into the low to mid 90s due to more sunshine and the rain chances holding off until the evening hours. Rain chances return for the weekend with highs slightly below normal.

