69th Annual Budweiser Partnership starts Thursday with Championship Flight qualifier

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 69th Annual Budweiser Partnership golf tournament starts this Thursday with the Championship Flight qualifier at the Ross Rogers Golf Course.

The tournament consists of ten flights, as teams of two battle through the low ball and low total scoring at each hole. Derick Kelting has already qualified for the Championship Flight. He’ll compete alongside his father, Kyle.

The father-son duo wont the tournament twice together, and the Keltings have a chance to beat the tournament’s all-time record of winning three times with the same partner.

”Before I was eligible, when I was in high school, I’d come watch dad play and I always thought ‘man I’d love to go play in this.’ Finally got my chance in 2015 and I haven’t missed a year since, so it’s very special to me,” said Defending Champion Derick Kelting.

The first golfer tees off Thursday at 2 p.m. at Ross Rogers. 16 teams from Thursday’s qualifier will advance to the Championship Flight while the other eight are in the Presidents Flight. esults from the Championship, Presidents and other eight flights can be followed on Play Golf Amarillo.

