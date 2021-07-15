14U Lady Mules advance to Babe Ruth World Series, first time in Muleshoe history

MULESHOE, Texas (KFDA) - The 14U Lady Mules are the first softball team to qualify Muleshoe for the Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida.

“Wow, it’s just amazing,” said Lady Mules Head Coach Juan Sanchez. “They couldn’t even believe it themselves when they won regionals.”

“I felt happy because we were going to the World Series, and I’m just so happy,” said Lady Mules catcher Mariyah Sanchez.

“It’s amazing because we never really thought a little small town would make it,” said Lady Mules pitcher Adalie Agundis.

The Lady Mules are one of eight 14U teams playing for the title. Muleshoe will represent the Southwest Region, which includes Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas competition.

“We just worked on a lot of things during practice,” said Lady Mules third baseman Raizel Chaparro. “Just our chemistry has gotten better. It’s gotten us through all of this right here.”

“We talk to each other where we are and call the ball for who has what,” said Agundis. “Just all comes together.”

Head Coach Juan Sanchez is proud of the Lady Mules determination and ability to battle back in games.

“They want it when they’re playing,” said Sanchez. “They adjust to it as we’re going. We’ve gone into some games where we’d be down.”

“He’s prepared us to do better, and pushed us when we wanted to quit,” said Agundis. “Just continued us to do better.”

The 14U Babe Ruth World Series starts July 18 and runs through July 27 in Florida. To help the Lady Mules on their historic trip to Florida, you can donate to their Go Fund Me page at Help 14U Lady Mules get to Softball World Series.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.