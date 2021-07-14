Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Windy Today, Rainy Conditions Ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our pattern is changing, and that is setting the stage for some rainy days ahead. For your Wednesday, expect mostly windy conditions throughout the day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Then going into tonight, we’ll start to see smaller showers and thunderstorms popping up in the northwestern parts of the area, however for this evening, the area of impact will be very small. Then for Thursday, we’ll see more widespread rain chances work their way into the area, then continue all the way into next week, with some days seeing better rain chances than others, but the possibility will be there each day!

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Criminal Complaint: FBI arrests Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol on January 6
Crystal Smith, last seen at Childress Walmart 7/13 (Source: Childress County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Childress woman found safe
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Ribbon cutting for new Thompson Park swimming pool delayed while construction continues
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas
A driver is hospitalized after crash in west of Dalhart early this morning.
Person hospitalized after crash on Highway 54, west of Dalhart

Latest News

One more hot day...
One more hot day...
One more hot day...
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Lower Temperatures, Higher Rain Chances Ahead
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 7/13