Windy Today, Rainy Conditions Ahead

Our pattern is changing, and that is setting the stage for some rainy days ahead. For your Wednesday, expect mostly windy conditions throughout the day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Then going into tonight, we’ll start to see smaller showers and thunderstorms popping up in the northwestern parts of the area, however for this evening, the area of impact will be very small. Then for Thursday, we’ll see more widespread rain chances work their way into the area, then continue all the way into next week, with some days seeing better rain chances than others, but the possibility will be there each day!