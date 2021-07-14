Viewers Choice Awards
Venom hosts the Jets Saturday for playoff semi-finals

Kickoff at Modelo Field is set for 6 p.m.
The Amarillo Venom are playing their last regular season indoor football home game this Saturday at the Civic Center against the Arlington Longhorns, and they need a win to host the first round of playoffs.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom punched their ticket to the Lone Star League semi-finals after taking down Arlington on Saturday, and now the postseason kicks off this weekend.

The Venom ended the regular season with a record of 3-2, including a 44-21 victory over the Texas Jets, the team Amarillo will face off for the semi-finals. In their first meeting, Amarillo’s defense proved to be unstoppable, but they’ll have to try to slow down Jets’ receiver Brittan Golden, a West Texas A&M and NFL alum.

Venom head coach Julian Reese says Amarillo has a few tricks up they’re sleeves for playoffs in hope of making a run to the title game.

”We got some new things to show offensively and defensively. More importantly offensively that we haven’t done yet so, it’s just a matter of time that we put it in play this weekend,” said Reese. “I think we are going to be making some good moves. Defensively, DBs have played a lot better, they’re gelling a lot better. We’ll just have to put it all together and go win this championship.”

The Venom and Jets kickoff the semi-final playoff game on Saturday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at Modelo Field in the Civic Center.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

