United Family presents March of Dimes with $60,817 check

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family presented the March of Dimes with a check on today, following weeks of fundraising.

Today on July 14, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos presented March of Dimes in Amarillo with a check for $60,817.

These funds were part of a larger donation of $227,005 from the United Family to March of Dimes West Texas.

“We are so grateful to The United Family and their guests for the overwhelming support this year,” said Delia Case, executive director for March of Dimes West Texas. “The dollars raised through this campaign will help support our moms and babies across West Texas as we work to identify and tackle their most urgent needs. Our goal is to make a brighter future for all families.”

“We are so proud to be in a position where we can partner with an organization like the March of Dimes,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “We know that these funds will further support their mission of fighting for the health of all mothers and babies. The United Family has been a longtime supporter of the March of Dimes mission. We are so proud to be a small part of that mission.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.