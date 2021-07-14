Viewers Choice Awards
Texas HHSC to receive more than $210 million for mental health and substance use disorder services

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will receive more than $210 million in federal emergency grants from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration for mental health and substance use disorder services to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will receive more than $210 million in federal emergency grants from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration for mental health and substance use disorder services to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drug overdose deaths hit the highest number on record in 2020 with opioids, primarily fentanyl, driving the unprecedented death toll.

“The State of Texas is committed to securing the resources and funding needed to address the challenges of substance abuse and mental health,” said Gov. Abbott. “This federal funding will allow HHSC to enhance crucial programs and resources for Texans in need of substance abuse or mental health support, and I thank our partners at HHS for working with us to strengthen behavioral health services across the state.”

HHSC is using the emergency funding to develop and implement more than two dozen mental health and substance use disorder initiatives, including: expanded access to both virtual and in-person treatment and recovery support services, housing initiatives, peer recovery support, overdose reversal education and campaigns aimed at reducing the onset of behavioral health issues.

“The pandemic has created much higher demand for mental health and substance use disorder services across Texas,” said Sonja Gaines, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services. “The federal emergency funding will allow us to address challenges associated with the impact of COVID-19 and help get Texans who need behavioral support on the road to recovery.”

The news release also says some funding will go toward diversion services that allow mental health professionals to respond with law enforcement when someone needs mental health or substance use disorder treatment instead of jail or an emergency room.

To view more information on resources available for Texans struggling with mental health and substance abuse, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

