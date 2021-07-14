On the Road: Friona to host 15th annual Cheeseburger Festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome to Penny Presents: On The Road, with me, Penny Kmitt (or Penny-like-a-coin)! Every Wednesday of this month, I’ll take you to a different city in our area and let you know all about the exciting activities, festivals and events you and your family can attend.

Grab your keys and let’s get going!

Second Stop: Friona, Texas

After being declared the official cheeseburger capital of Texas in 2007, this July marks 15 years of Friona’s annual Cheeseburger Festival.

This year’s cheeseburger fun takes place at Reeve’s Lake and the Friona Community Center on Saturday

“[The festival] is highlighting the major crops and industries here in Friona and Parmer County,” explained Chris Alexander, executive vice president of Friona’s Chamber of Commerce. “We have the cattle, we have wheat, and we have the dairy. Which is your buns, your meat and your cheese.”

The cheeseburger cook off brings people from all across the Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico region.

“It started as a very small event and it has grown,” added Alexander. “We have about 3,000 people show up.”

Burgers will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re going to have about 11-15 teams here cooking burgers,” said Lee Davlia, Friona’s city manager. “They could range from your average burger to anything...last year was a chorizo quesadilla burger, which was remarkable. It was done by our coaching team here at the highschool.”

Admission is free, but wristbands cost $10 and include one burger or four quarter pieces, chips and a Frisbee.

Money raised helps fund community events such as a yearly fireworks display and the Miss Friona Beauty Pageant.

Guests can also expect about 30 vendors and other activities.

“Our vendors are not allowed to bring any meat products,” explained Davlia. “We don’t want anything to compete with our local cheeseburgers, but you can expect popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, all your sweets. We’ll also have a rock climbing wall. We’ll have a mechanical bull riding station....our local DJ here playing music. Everything you expect from a festival, you can guarantee it will be here at the cheeseburger festival.”

Air conditioned tents with misters will also be available to help guests beat the heat.

Before and after the festival, city officials recommend taking a stroll around town.

New shops, boutiques and restaurants have opened along the city’s Main Street.

“We have creative chaos here which is now branching out into the Amarillo market, we have Milk House Market, we have Ivy Cottage, we have Farm Wife Kitchen which is a local restaurant,” said Davlia. “We want to make sure when people are in town, they stay.”

Friona’s Reeve’s Lake is higher than usual due to the recent rain, making it a great spot for fishing and spending time at the park’s volleyball courts and playgrounds.

Davlia also recommends the city’s Pioneer Heritage Museum.

“Come fishing at Reeve’s Lake, come to the city park, visit the pioneer museum, visit our local boutiques and shops,” said Davlia. “Take part in everything that Friona has to offer.”

