Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony sexual abuse of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child.

RCSO identified the man as Jesus Luis Angel Lujan-Blanco.

Officials said he is wanted for a felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for the chance at a cash reward.

