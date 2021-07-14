Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony sexual abuse of a child
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child.
RCSO identified the man as Jesus Luis Angel Lujan-Blanco.
Officials said he is wanted for a felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for the chance at a cash reward.
