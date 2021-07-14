Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6

Screenshot identifying all the Munns
Screenshot identifying all the Munns(Criminal Complaint)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Images obtained from court documents show five members of a Borger family accused of entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

The FBI arrested Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn on July 6 after a tipster reported the family traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. for the rally that happened in January.

Caption

The Munns are scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday, July 14.

You can view the full criminal complaint below:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a one-vehicle rollover on US Highway 287.
6 injured in vehicle rollover on Highway 287
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Criminal Complaint: FBI arrests Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol on January 6
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Ribbon cutting for new Thompson Park swimming pool delayed while construction continues
Crystal Smith, last seen at Childress Walmart 7/13 (Source: Childress County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Childress woman found safe
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas

Latest News

Screenshot identifying all the Munns
Photos show Borger family arrested on charges involving Jan. 6 Capitol riots
On the Road: Friona hosts 15th annual Cheeseburger Festival.
On the Road: Friona to host 15th annual Cheeseburger Festival
The scene of a one-vehicle rollover on US Highway 287.
6 injured in vehicle rollover on Highway 287
Jesus Luis Angel Lujan-Blanco
Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony sexual abuse of a child