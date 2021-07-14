Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About four million taxpayers can expect to see refunds from the Internal Revenue Service this week.

The money will go to people who paid too much on unemployment compensation last year.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

This round of refund payments will begin July 14 for direct deposit and July 16 for those who receive paper checks.

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.

Most taxpayers will not need to take any action and there is no need to call the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The scene of a one-vehicle rollover on US Highway 287.
6 injured in vehicle rollover on Highway 287
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Criminal Complaint: FBI arrests Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol on January 6
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Ribbon cutting for new Thompson Park swimming pool delayed while construction continues
Crystal Smith, last seen at Childress Walmart 7/13 (Source: Childress County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Childress woman found safe
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas

Latest News

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is having a ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow. Source: 100...
100 Club of Texas Panhandle hosting ribbon cutting event ceremony
Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
NNSA completes first production unit of W88 at Pantex plant
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar-sexual abuse case