Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Document: Officer used Taser on 75-year-old without warning

Body cam footage to be released
Officer Nicholas Hanning is charged with third-degree assault after he allegedly used a Taser...
Officer Nicholas Hanning is charged with third-degree assault after he allegedly used a Taser on and punched a 75-year-old man.(Source: Idaho Springs Police, KMGH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Court documents say a Colorado police officer used a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning less than a minute after he answered his door holding what authorities called a sword-like object.

An arrest affidavit was released Tuesday and says Idaho Springs police Officer Nicholas Hanning didn’t issue a warning before using the Taser on May 30. He’s been charged with third-degree assault but has not been asked to enter a plea to the charge yet.

The document says Hanning told a paramedic that he also punched the man, identified as 75-year-old Michael Clark, in the back of the head.

Clark’s attorney, Sarah Schielke, says he’s still in the hospital six weeks later after the Taser shock set off a series of health problems, including a stroke.

Also Tuesday, Judge Cynthia Jones ruled that body camera footage of the incident must be released to the public by July 29 under a new state law.

The law that took effect immediately when Gov. Jared Polis signed it July 6 generally requires that unedited body camera footage be released within 21 days of a request.

However, since the first request for the video was made by Clark’s daughter on May 31, before the law took effect, the timeline requiring the video to be released did not start until Hanning was charged on July 8, two days after the law took effect, Jones said.

A lawyer for 75-year-old Michael Clark says he’s still in the hospital six weeks later after...
A lawyer for 75-year-old Michael Clark says he’s still in the hospital six weeks later after the Taser shock set off a series of health problems, including a stroke.(Source: Clark Family, KMGH via CNN)

Schielke publicly called for the release of the video and court document Monday, saying police have released misleading information about what happened that suggests that Clark deserved the treatment.

Hanning’s lawyer, Lara Jimenez, previously opposed the release of the footage but, after Schielke’s comments, she said she would not fight its release since she thinks it will show some of Schielke’s statements were inaccurate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
A driver is hospitalized after crash in west of Dalhart early this morning.
Person hospitalized after crash on Highway 54, west of Dalhart
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
Andrew Hébert
Amarillo pastor will serve on task force to review SBC’s handling of sex abuse allegations

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement
Crystal Smith, last seen at Childress Walmart 7/13 (Source: Childress County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Childress woman found safe
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
This new simulator not only provides an additional tool officers have never experienced... but...
Amarillo Police Department has received new virtual training simulator to prepare officers for critical situations