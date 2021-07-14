Criminal Complaint: FBI arrests Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol on January 6

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The FBI has arrested five members of a Borger family on charges alleging that they entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to federal court documents.

On July 12, a Borger family was arrested after evidence indicated that Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn were unlawfully inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to documents, the tipster reported that Kristi Munn and other members of her family traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. for the rally that happened on January.

The tipster provided two screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Facebook account and six screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Snapchat account, with photos indicating that they were there at the rally.

One of the shots tagged Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, Kayli Munn and Josh Munn.

In a post from Tom Munn that, according to documents, was taken outside the U.S. Capitol said, ”Made it back to the hotel about an hour ago... Have lots of pics and video to follow... the DC police opened up on a small group climbing the scaffolding, with gas grenades... The only damages to the capital building was several windows and sets of doors. Nothing inside the capital was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber. There was no violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control... they were ANGRY!!!”

The investigation revealed multiple videos on social media messages indicating that the group entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The Munn’s were arrested and transported to the Randall County Jail.

The family is charged with, Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

