Crews working scene of vehicle rollover on Highway 287

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews from multiple first responder agencies are at the scene of a vehicle rollover on Highway 287.

The rollover occurred just east of Amarillo near Highway 287 and County Road 2.

Lifestar has been requested to assist.

NewsChannel10 crews are headed to the scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.