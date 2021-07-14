Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Cool down arrives Thursday

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It has been a warm and windy day for us with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s in the SW to mid 90s to the NE panhandle. The radar has also been pretty active with storms in the NW panhandles and NE New Mexico. Rain chances start to increase for Thursday and through the weekend as a NW Flow pattern redevelops and this will allow for a better chance for storms to come in off of the mountains. At the same time, a slightly cooler pattern sets in allowing for highs in the 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a one-vehicle rollover on US Highway 287.
6 injured, including 4 children, after vehicle rollover in Armstrong County
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Criminal Complaint: FBI arrests Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol on January 6
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Ribbon cutting for new Thompson Park swimming pool delayed while construction continues
Crystal Smith, last seen at Childress Walmart 7/13 (Source: Childress County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Childress woman found safe
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Increasing Rain Chances
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 7/14
Shelden Web Graphic
Windy Today, Rainy Conditions Ahead
One more hot day...
One more hot day...