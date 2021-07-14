Cool down arrives Thursday

It has been a warm and windy day for us with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s in the SW to mid 90s to the NE panhandle. The radar has also been pretty active with storms in the NW panhandles and NE New Mexico. Rain chances start to increase for Thursday and through the weekend as a NW Flow pattern redevelops and this will allow for a better chance for storms to come in off of the mountains. At the same time, a slightly cooler pattern sets in allowing for highs in the 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

