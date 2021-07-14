Amarillo Police Department has received new virtual training simulator to prepare officers for critical situations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is getting ready to train officers on their new virtual training simulator.

The new simulator not only provides an additional tool officers have never experienced, but it also allows officers to practice critical decision-making skills with a wide variety of realistic scenarios using equipment officers have with them every day.

Most of the scenarios will present the officer with the decision whether to shoot or not shoot.

The simulator does not replace any other type of APD training.

“It by no means replaces force on force simulation that we use and we will continue to use, but the simulator gives us another opportunity of a different type of training where maybe more realistic as far as the actors and the role players and embedding them into a situation where things are going on around them,” said Robert Woodard, sergeant, Amarillo Police Department.

The three screen, 180-degree simulator offers over 800 scenarios as well as a shooting range.

“Well hopefully it will kind of ease the public and lets the public know that we’re doing everything we can to train our officers in an appropriate manner to make sure that they have the training they need to handle any situation appropriately, and because of the training, the citizens are more safe and the officers are going to maybe react in a different way than they would without the training, so that just helps the public and it helps us and it’s basically a win, win for everybody,” said Woodard.

APD is planning to give citizens the opportunity to use the simulator as well.

“Part of what we do in the citizens academy is the firearms training and we will be incorporating this in that training so that the citizens and the citizens academy get to try that out and see exactly how we’re spending their tax dollars,” said Jimmy Johnson, assistant chief at The Amarillo Police Department.

“So, we can train them in a very safe environment and show them basically what police work is all about and some of the situations that we can get into and do get into out on the streets and in situations on calls,” said Woodard.

Currently, firearm instructors are getting trained on the simulator, so once in service training starts, they will be able to train every APD officer on the system.

