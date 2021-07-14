Amarillo experts experience increase of postpartum depression during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When Kenzie White first find out she was pregnant, she was excited.

“I really, really like being a mom,” said White.

However, two months after having her baby things started to change. Feelings of anxiety started to creep in her head.

“I was depressed, I didn’t want to hang out with my husband, I didn’t talk to him,” said White. “I would make plans with friends but like at the end of the night I would go home and just like, ugh.”

By the time her son was six months old, the pandemic hit and things got worse.

“You already feel so secluded from the rest of the world when you have a child that, completely being secluded again because of COVID and you have no control over it, I think plays a big part,” said White. “I don’t think my depression would’ve been as bad if COVID had ever happened.”

Although white knew something was wrong, she didn’t seek help.

A decision, Texas Tech Physicians OB/GYN Teresa Baker says is common, especially among low-income women.

“We’ve often times seen that they can’t get to their postpartum visit, which is often times where we identify the problem and what they need or they can’t get to a counselor,” said Dr. Baker

Dr. Baker says latest studies suggest there has been a 15 percent increase in postpartum depression.

However, there has been a decrease in postpartum follow ups.

“We know because of the stigma that mental health carries with it, that there are a lot of mothers out there that are depressed and just never come and let us address the issue with them,” said Dr. Baker

Some ways Dr. Baker says they’re tackling the increase is by screening early and often, educating moms, encouraging sunlight and exercise, and suggesting moms download mindfulness apps like “mindful mommies.”

White’s son is now almost two and she says she’s now starting to feel like herself again.

She tells women to not follow her example and seek help and says screenings should happen more often as postpartum depression may not show up right away.

